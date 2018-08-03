MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect who intentionally set fire to a clothing rack at a downtown Minneapolis retailer last month.

Police say the incident happened on July 15 at a store on 600 Nicollet Mall. Security footage shows an adult female setting a clothing rack on fire between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Investigators say the woman was only in the store for two minutes.

An employee saw the fire and put it out. But the damage done has been estimated at more than $550,000. Minneapolis police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information should call the Arson Reward Tip Line at 1 (800) 723-2020.