Filed Under:Arson, Downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect who intentionally set fire to a clothing rack at a downtown Minneapolis retailer last month.

Police say the incident happened on July 15 at a store on 600 Nicollet Mall. Security footage shows an adult female setting a clothing rack on fire between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Investigators say the woman was only in the store for two minutes.

arson 1 Police Seek Arson Suspect In Fire At Downtown Minneapolis Retailer

(credit: Minneapolis Police Department)

arson 2 Police Seek Arson Suspect In Fire At Downtown Minneapolis Retailer

(credit: CBS)

An employee saw the fire and put it out. But the damage done has been estimated at more than $550,000. Minneapolis police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information should call the Arson Reward Tip Line at 1 (800) 723-2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.