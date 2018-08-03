SANDSTONE, Minn. (AP) — Rescuers used dish soap to help free a 13-year-old girl who became wedged in a rock formation at a quarry in Pine County.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad Capt. Rick Slatten says the girl was trapped in a crack in the rock for about 4 hours Wednesday while crews worked to get her out. Slatten says the crack, more than 30 feet off the ground, is familiar to those visiting the Robinson Quarry on the Kettle River in Sandstone, but that it would take someone with the right sized limbs to get stuck.

KBJR-TV reports five rescuers climbed down the face of the cliff and used an extraction took to remove rock. They also applied dish soap to the girl’s leg to help free her.

