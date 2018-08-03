SEVERE WEATHERMeteorologist Lisa Meadows Is Tracking Severe Weather Across The State
Filed Under:Atwater, Severe Thunderstorms, Severe Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here are the latest updates on the severe weather rolling through parts of Minnesota Friday evening:

Gallery: Severe Weather On Aug. 3

8:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired in Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Wright counties. Storms are expected to arrive in Minneapolis soon.

wx2 Severe Storms Roll Through Minnesota

(credit: CBS)

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the threat of severe weather overnight is diminishing.

7:34 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are now in effect in Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Wright Counties until 8 p.m.

7:24 p.m.

Tornado Warnings have expired in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties, but Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Stearns and Wright counties will continue until 7:45 p.m.

7:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued thunderstorm warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Swift and Pope Counties Friday night. Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties were under a Tornado Warning that expired at about 7 p.m.

Authorities in Atwater, which is west of Litchfield, say there are power lines and trees down in the city. There is also a report of a roof blown off a house. There are no reports of any injuries.

These storms could reach the Twin Cities by late Friday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.