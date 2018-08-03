MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here are the latest updates on the severe weather rolling through parts of Minnesota Friday evening:

8:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired in Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Wright counties. Storms are expected to arrive in Minneapolis soon.

Storm clouds still moving into Minneapolis looking over Loring Park @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/lWn5iiuv1Q — Patrick Armijo (@patrickarmijo) August 4, 2018

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the threat of severe weather overnight is diminishing.

7:34 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are now in effect in Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Wright Counties until 8 p.m.

7:24 p.m.

Tornado Warnings have expired in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties, but Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Stearns and Wright counties will continue until 7:45 p.m.

Severe storm possible of producing < 0.75" hail & 60 mph winds @WCCO pic.twitter.com/cFJWBjLm0c — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) August 4, 2018

7:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued thunderstorm warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Swift and Pope Counties Friday night. Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties were under a Tornado Warning that expired at about 7 p.m.

Authorities in Atwater, which is west of Litchfield, say there are power lines and trees down in the city. There is also a report of a roof blown off a house. There are no reports of any injuries.

These storms could reach the Twin Cities by late Friday night.