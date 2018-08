Smack Shack’s annual block party, Crayfest, returns Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 12–8PM. Celebrating its sixth year, Smack Shack invites attendees to listen (and dance) to live music, enjoy an all-you-can-eat crayfish boil, burgers and brats, and sip all-you-can-enjoy beer and Hurricanes.

