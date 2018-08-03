PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in a Hennepin County lake.

The newest confirmation, which comes from Medicine Lake in Plymouth, brings the count to 12 Minnesota lakes where the algae has been located and verified. The DNR plans to treat the lake next week.

A Three Rivers Park District watercraft inspector recognized the algae on a boat propeller and notified the DNR. The DNR then confirmed a widespread growth of starry stonewort around the public access at the north end of the lake. Starry stonewort was found in 14 acres of the 924-acre body of water.

Starry stonewort is an alga that looks similar to other native plants and can form dense mats, which can interfere with use of a lake and compete with native plants. It is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment. The star-shaped bulbils are most abundant and visible in August.

People who think they have encountered starry stonewort are asked to report it to the DNR.

For more information about starry stonewort and other invasive species can be found on the DNR website.