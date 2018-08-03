MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with killing a Minnesota corrections officer went before a judge for the first time Friday.

In court, the Washington County Attorney said he is calling a grand jury to consider a first-degree murder indictment against 42-year-old Edward Johnson.

Johnson is accused of killing 45-year-old officer Joe Gomm with a hammer at the Stillwater prison on July 18. Investigators say he also stabbed Gomm with a homemade knife.

The grand jury will convene within the next two weeks, which quicker than typical in a murder case, but clearly prosecutors believe they have ample evidence in the case.

Johnson arrived under tight security from Oak Park Heights, where he’s now being held, having been moved there after Gomm’s death.

Under Minnesota state law, only a grand jury can indict for first-degree murder.

After the brief court hearing, prosecutors answered a few questions on the case, but the most pressing one was why Johnson allegedly took his anger out on Gomm.

One possible theory is the attack came on the 14th anniversary of Johnson losing his right eye in a fight with a fellow inmate, and he may have blamed guards for allowing that to happen.

The judge set unconditional bail at $1 million.