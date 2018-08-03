  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Bill Hudson, Edward Johnson, Joseph Gomm, Local TV, Murder, Prison, Prison Guards, Stillwater Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with killing a Minnesota corrections officer went before a judge for the first time Friday.

In court, the Washington County Attorney said he is calling a grand jury to consider a first-degree murder indictment against 42-year-old Edward Johnson.

Johnson is accused of killing 45-year-old officer Joe Gomm with a hammer at the Stillwater prison on July 18. Investigators say he also stabbed Gomm with a homemade knife.

The grand jury will convene within the next two weeks, which quicker than typical in a murder case, but clearly prosecutors believe they have ample evidence in the case.

Johnson arrived under tight security from Oak Park Heights, where he’s now being held, having been moved there after Gomm’s death.

edward muhammad johnson Man Accused Of Prison Guards Death Appears Before Judge

Edward Muhammad Johnson in a 2003 mugshot (credit: MN DOC)

Under Minnesota state law, only a grand jury can indict for first-degree murder.

After the brief court hearing, prosecutors answered a few questions on the case, but the most pressing one was why Johnson allegedly took his anger out on Gomm.

One possible theory is the attack came on the 14th anniversary of Johnson losing his right eye in a fight with a fellow inmate, and he may have blamed guards for allowing that to happen.

The judge set unconditional bail at $1 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.