MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After dealing with seemingly endless snow and mercury dipping below zero, it is understandable that people want to be outside every moment of our Minnesota summers.

Our muggy and unpredictable summers mean people need to prepare for the worst, especially if they are planning on hosting anything outdoors.

“It was supposed to be bad weather [Friday], and here we are, so we keep our fingers crossed all weekend long,” said Maude Lovelle, executive director of the Uptown Art Fair.

The fair draws in thousands of people every summer, but artists know they need to be ready for rain.

“If it comes down sideways, I just drop the curtains. And people usually come into the booth because they’re trying to get out of the weather, so it actually works out,” said artist Brian Jensen.

The fair goes on rain or shine, and so does some construction. The Minnesota Department of Transportation tells WCCO-TV some construction work can still be done in the rain, like demolishing bridges and installing beams. The concrete repair and paving is more weather dependent.

Golfers competing in Blaine’s 3M Championship were already delayed 30 minutes because of the weather on Friday morning, but they will not stop if it is just drizzle.

“If there’s lightning in the area, that would call for a course evacuation,” said 3M Championship Tournament Director Jennifer Hines. “We have plans in place for spectators and players. That’s our number-one priority is keeping them safe.”

Another obstacle that folks will have to deal with is the closure of Interstate 35W for the second weekend in a row. Both directions are closed from Highway 62 to I-694. They will re-open on Monday morning at 5 a.m.