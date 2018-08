MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hudson police are investigating the explosion of a boat along the St. Croix River.

Officers in the area reported hearing the explosion around 7:40 p.m. Friday and called it in.

Police say the owner was trying to get it on a trailer at the boat launch when the explosion happened.

The boat was engulfed in flames and debris landed near the shoreline.

Park visitors were evacuated before the fire was extinguished. No one was hurt.