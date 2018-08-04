  • WCCO 4On Air

Melvin Carter, minimum wage, St. Paul

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — City leaders in St. Paul are getting feedback from the public as they continue their process of raising the minimum wage in the city.

Mayor Melvin Carter and the St. Paul City Council held a listening session on Saturday morning at Metropolitan State University.

The session provided a chance for residents to share their thoughts on raising the minimum wage in St. Paul to $15 an hour.

Minneapolis approved a minimum wage ordinance last year, which will phase in a minimum wage hike to $15 over several years. Large businesses in Minneapolis must phase in the increase by 2022.

Mayor Carter says he wants the wage increase process to be a collective effort.

Saturday’s event was the second of four public sessions on the issue.

