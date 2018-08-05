  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) called on police Sunday to investigate vandalism of a mosque in Maplewood as a hate crime.

“Given the nature of the vandalism and the empowerment of Islamophobia nationwide by some of our nation’s top officials, we urge law enforcement authorities to treat this vandalism as a possible hate crime,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said.

A surveillance video shows two people spray-painting “666,” “Jesus saves,” a cross and obscenities on a wall of Alsalam Mosque July 29.

 

