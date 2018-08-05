MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leech Lake police are reaching out to the public for help locating a missing Deer River man.

Thirty-five-year-old Franklyn Sherman was last seen leaving a Deer River residence on foot on July 23.

Sherman is 6-foot-1-inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He has a mole and on his left forearm, scars on his arms, and he may be wearing glasses.

Police say he is known to visit his mother in Bemidji. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Leech Lake police at 218-335-8277.