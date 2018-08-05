MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police are looking for two people caught on surveillance cameras defacing a mosque.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on July 29 at the Islamic Institute of Minnesota Alsalam Mosque, located on the 1400 block of Skillman Avenue.

The suspects sprayed obscenities, “666,” “Jesus saves,” and a cross on an outside wall.

“This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in Maplewood,” said Public Safety Director Scott Nadeau. “We encourage anyone with information to call us so we can work together to solve this crime.”

Police are asking for anyone with information on this crime to call 651-767-0640, or 911.