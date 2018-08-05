  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Milaca motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a moose Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Gary Vansickle, 66, was traveling northbound on Highway 6 near County Road 5 in Koochiching County when he struck a moose that was crossing the road.

The accident happened in a heavily wooded area, southwest of the Myrtle Lake Peatland Scientific and Natural Area.

Investigators say Vansickle was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

