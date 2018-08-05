MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in St. Paul.

Police said officers were called to a two-floor, multi-unit residence on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers “encountered an adult male armed with a handgun,” who was subsequently shot, and died at the scene. Two officers discharged their weapons.

Prior to the deadly encounter, a 911 caller said he heard multiple gunshots on the second floor of the residence, but hung up without providing any other information.

Ernster said all officers involved, who are now on standard administrative leave, were wearing activated body cameras.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Watch Sgt. Ernster’s media briefing below: