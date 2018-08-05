  • WCCO 4On Air

By Christiane Cordero
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday is the last day of Wisconsin’s tax holiday.

Clothes, school supplies and computers cost about five percent less until Sunday night.

This is a one-time holiday passed last session that, until Sunday, applies to every business in the state — but not every item.

Here is what you can expect: Both clothes and school supplies are exempt when they cost $75 or less. That is $750 or less for computers and tablets. And computer supplies, such as printers and digital assistants, are sales tax exempt if they’re under $250.

wisconsin sales tax holiday scott walker Last Day For Wisconsin’s Sales Tax Holiday

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker shakes hands with a store customer to kick off the state’s sales tax holiday (credit: CBS)

“Some people might say computers aren’t necessary, but for school nowadays, computers are necessary,” said shopper Paul Hammiller. “I mean to me, you know, five days is not gonna make or break a state.”

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimates it will cost the state and save consumers $15 million. Gov. Scott Walker called for the tax holiday amid a budget surplus. It would have to go through lawmakers again if it were to pass next year.

Minnesota already exempts clothing from its sales tax, and there is no price cap on that.

However, just like Minnesota, products like sports equipment and protective gear like helmets are not tax exempt.

