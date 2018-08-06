COLON, Mich. (CBS Local) – A Michigan man is bringing some old world charm to the popular and modern service of ride-sharing apps. Using his horse and buggy, Timothy Hochstedler has opened his own business called “Amish Uber.”

Taking riders around St. Joseph County for just $5, Hochstedler says he and his four-legged pal are cashing in on the popularity of ride hailing services around the country.

“Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps,” the buggy driver told WWMT.

Looking for a more scenic taxi service? Try Amish Uber. Yes, it’s real. And it’s in Colon, MI. One local man has become quite the entrepreneur during this weekend’s magic fest…story on @wwmtnews at 6 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MiHMl4Vo4z — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) August 3, 2018

Local residents say they love “Amish Uber,” especially because Colon doesn’t have any regular ride-sharing services in town. “I don’t think there’s Uber down here, so it’s pretty cool. It gives people that option that can’t drive or don’t want to drive or shouldn’t drive,” Becky Phelps said.

“First time Ubering and we’re riding in a buggy,” Steve Phelps added.

Hochstedler is not an actual Uber employee and you won’t find him on any smartphone apps. Customers simply flag him down, enjoy a ride to their destination, and then get to pet their vehicle too.

“He loves people. He’s a Morgan. A Morgan is a people’s horse. They love giving you a kiss or whatever,” Hochstedler explained.