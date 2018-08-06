ALBERT LEA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl at the Freeborn County Fair Saturday before fleeing on foot.

According to the girl, she was walking through the parking lot when someone grabbed her waist from behind and allegedly told her to “keep walking and nobody will get hurt.”

The girl complied for a few moments before another woman told the man to leave the young girl alone. He then fled.

A description of the suspect claims it was an adult male with dark shoes and white laces. The girl also said he had an abnormally deep voice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200.