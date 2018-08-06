MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Back-to-school sales and end-of-summer clearance make August a great time to shop.

Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy.com is here to help us sort through all the deals this month.

School Supplies

The No. 1 best deal category in August is school supplies. During August, you’ll be able to find things like pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks, glue sticks and more for just pennies. Be sure to stock up on enough for the whole school year because you won’t see prices like these again until next year. And if you don’t have kids in school, you can use many of these items for your home or office.

Laptops

Laptops can drop in price as much as 25 percent in August, which makes a big difference on this expensive item. Printers are also on sale in August. While the prices on printers have gone way down in recent years, this month you’ll be able to find them from 10 to 25 percent off.

Lunchbox Items

August sees lots of sales on the items that are typically packed in school lunchboxes. Granola bars, applesauce, crackers, lunch meat and single-serve anything are on sale in August. Many of these items have a long shelf life so you can stock up. Keep an eye out for coupons to stack with store sales to give you a bigger discount.

Summer Clothing

Summer clothing has hit the clearance racks. Anything summer related from shorts to t-shirts to summer dresses are on sale. There are also big discounts on sandals and other summer shoes. Swimwear and cover-ups are on sale, too. Many stores have these items marked down 50 percent or more.

Air Conditioners

August is the best time of the year to buy air conditioners at a low price with discounts as much as 40 percent off. It’s also a great time to buy dehumidifiers and fans.