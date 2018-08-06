MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With just over a week until Minnesota’s primary election, there’s already been an impressive number of absentee ballots received in the state’s largest county.

Hennepin County officials said Monday that 15,300 absentee ballots have been received and accepted ahead of the Aug. 14 contest.

To put that in perspective, the final number of absentee ballots accepted in the county ahead of the 2016 election was just short of 8,000.

This year, the city of Minneapolis alone already has more than 7,000 absentee voters, county officials say.

The high number of absentee ballots this election might have to do with the several important statewide races, including the race for governor.

The upcoming primary will decide who will be running for the state’s highest office under the banners of the two major parties.

On the Republican side, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty is competing for a chance at his old job against Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who won the GOP endorsement at the party’s convention.

As for the Democrats, it’s a bit more complicated.

Attorney General Lori Swanson is running for the state’s top office against U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and the DFL-endorsed campaign of state Rep. Erin Murphy.

Three other important races that could be driving voter turnout are those of attorney general, the race for Al Franken’s former Senate seat, and the race for Keith Ellison’s seat in Minnesota’s 5th District.