TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – An 84-year-old Alexandria woman died on Sunday after she attempted to make a U-turn on Interstate 35 and was struck by another vehicle.

Darlene Ann Lewis-Lucas attempted the U-turn using the I-35 southbound median crossover at mile marker 232 and was struck by a pickup truck around 3 p.m. in Carlton County.

According to police reports, the driver of the truck and a passenger were uninjured, and alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

No additional information has been released at this time.