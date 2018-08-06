MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking artists to submit designs for Minnesota’s 2019 pheasant stamp.

Artists who wish to enter must make the ring-necked pheasant the primary focus of their design, but may include other species if they’re used to depict common interactions, or they include common species in Minnesota’s pheasant range. Artists are prohibited from using photographs in their finished entries.

The entry period runs from Sept. 3 to Sept. 14 at 4 p.m., and final judging will take place Sept. 20 at DNR headquarters in St. Paul.

The DNR welcomes the public to view the winning design from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21.

The stamp is required for hunters ages 18 to 64, but is also available as a collectible. Stamp validation is $7.50, and for an extra 75 cents, buyers can receive the validation as well as the pictorial stamp in the mail. Profits from stamp sales benefit pheasant management and habitat work.

For more information, visit the DNR’s website.