MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A proposed mountain bike trail is stirring debate in Minnetonka, and the city council is expected Monday night to decide the project’s next steps.

The proposed 4.7-mile trail would weave through Lone Lake Park, which is located on Shady Oak Road.

Ben Marks, an avid mountain biker, says there are plenty of riders in the area who are ready to have a trail close to home.

Some residents, however, don’t support the idea of a bike trail in the park.

Last month, a petition was filed requesting the city to conduct an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the proposed trail.

The City of Minnetonka has developed a concept plan and study to analyze the feasibility of adding mountain bike trails to Lone Lake Park.

Before the council can review the trail concept plan, though, it must first review the EAW request.

The petition, which contains 133 signatures, says the project has potential for significant environmental effects.

Most of the petition signatures belong to Minnetonka residents.