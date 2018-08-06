ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a Monday afternoon shooting in the 700 block of Portland Avenue in St. Paul.

Police arrived just before 1 p.m. to find an adult male in a nearby alley with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Officers provided first aid to the man, and he was then transported to Regions Hospital. His medical status is stable, according to police, and his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests regarding the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.