MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The family of an 8-year-old boy seriously hurt in an incident at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center last month released a statement Monday night.

Sawyer Warner was seriously injured after 18-year-old Roman Alexander Adams allegedly picked him up and threw him off a 31-foot water slide platform. Adams was charged with third-degree assault in connection with the July 31 incident.

Authorities responded to the water park at about 1:35 p.m. that day, and found Warner lying on the concrete sidewalk below a waterslide. When questioned by police, Adams said he was waiting in line to use the slide and it was taking too long.

Investigators later learned that Adams has cognitive disabilities and had a personal care assistant with him at the pool, but not in line at the slide. Warner suffered several fractures to both of his feet, a broken femur in one leg and shattered bones in a shoulder.

The Warner family released a statement on the incident Monday night.

“On Tuesday, July 31, we experienced the call that no parents want to receive. We quickly learned that our 8-year old son, Sawyer, had been seriously injured in an unprovoked act of violence at the Apple Valley Waterpark.

The knowledge of how close we came to losing him is the most terrifying experience of our lives. We are grateful to hear his voice, hold him and still have opportunities to tell him we love him once again. All our focus is fixed on the well-being of our children; how our son is recovering and how our daughter is coping.

We are truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy we have received from the Twin Cities area and from all over the country. The prayers and love for our family have given Sawyer the strength he needs to continue to fight for his recovery. Truly, God was and is with our son.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has prayed, encouraged and supported our family. We want to recognize and thank the police, fire department and EMT’s, the bystanders and all the medical personnel who have helped to save our little boy. Lastly, we would like to thank the Ronald McDonald Foundation for their incredibly important services.”