MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— A Minnesota company has been charged with running an illegal sales scheme on Amazon.

The company, Sellers Playbook, told customers that they could make $20,000 a month and a potential net profit of $1.3 million by selling products on Amazon.

The Federal Trade Commission says that “few, if any, consumers achieved these results, and most lost money.”

The owners of Sellers Playbook are a Minnesota couple, Jessie and Matthew Tieva. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint in federal court that alleges the Tieva’s company made “false and unsubstantiated” claims to lure customers into buying its pricey system.

Prosecutors say Sellers Playbook collected more than $15 million from consumers over the past year. The FTC reported that many consumers paid the company more than $32,000.

The FTC says the defendants are charged with violating numerous acts, including the FTC Act and Minnesota Prevention of Consumer Fraud Act. The owners have no affiliation with Amazon.

A temporary restraining order signed by U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank prohibits Sellers Playbook from operating.

To read the full FTC report click here.