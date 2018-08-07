PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least one person died Monday afternoon after a crash between a vehicle and a dump truck near Annandale.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 at westbound County Road 39 in Corinna Township. Authorities say a 74-year-old man was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & County southbound on Highway 24, while a 2013 International dump truck was heading northbound.

The State Patrol says the Chrysler veered into the northbound lane, the dump truck moved left and the Chrysler corrected, hitting the dump truck head-on. The crash resulted in at least one fatality.

Authorities say a 36-year-old male was driving the dump truck. The victim in the crash has not been identified.

