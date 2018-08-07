MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul City Council candidate accused of revenge porn has been arrested again – this time for violating an order for protection, according to police.

On Tuesday morning, police say they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Englewood Avenue on the report of a violation of an order for protection. The suspect, later identified as David Martinez, was at the address to see his children, which is violation of the order.

Police say Martinez left the scene before officers arrived, but the caller told police where they last saw him. Martinez was found at a nearby coffee shop where he was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for violating the protection order.

In July, Martinez was arrested on suspicion of violating the state’s “revenge porn” law after he allegedly posted a semi-nude picture of his estranged wife on his campaign blog. He was later released from jail with no charges filed.

The blog post also included a restraining order his wife had against him.

The document details an incident where on July 4 Martinez allegedly put his hands around his wife’s neck and threw her into a shelving unit.

The day after the incident described in the restraining order, Martinez found himself banned form the St. Paul library system after he got into a scuffle with staff.

Just hours later, on July 6, Martinez was banned from Target Field for a year after a confrontation with police.

Martinez is running for St. Paul’s Ward 4 city council seat. In July, he told The Pioneer Press that the arrest won’t deter his campaign.