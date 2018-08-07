MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police believe a 40-year-old man suffered a serious medical event and died after crashing his bike in Eagan Monday evening.

According to Eagan police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on the report of a man involved in a bicycle crash at Lebanon Hills Park on the 4800 Johnny Cake Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they located the man and resuscitation efforts were attempted. The man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police he saw the man go down after a minor crash and appeared uninjured. A short time later, the man went unconscious. That’s when 911 was called.

No foul play is suspected in the incident. Police say preliminary evidence suggests the death is attributed to a serious medical event.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased,” Eagan police said.

The victim’s identity will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.