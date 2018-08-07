PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagan, Fatal Crash, lebanon hills park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police believe a 40-year-old man suffered a serious medical event and died after crashing his bike in Eagan Monday evening.

According to Eagan police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on the report of a man involved in a bicycle crash at Lebanon Hills Park on the 4800 Johnny Cake Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they located the man and resuscitation efforts were attempted. The man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police he saw the man go down after a minor crash and appeared uninjured. A short time later, the man went unconscious. That’s when 911 was called.

No foul play is suspected in the incident. Police say preliminary evidence suggests the death is attributed to a serious medical event.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased,” Eagan police said.

The victim’s identity will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.