PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christian Ramirez, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United FC
(credit: CBS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has acquired goal-scoring forward Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United FC.

LAFC traded $550,000 in cash Monday night in a deal that includes a potential $200,000 more depending on future performances by Ramirez, the leading goal-scorer in Minnesota United’s franchise history.

Ramirez is a native of Garden Grove, California, who has been with Minnesota for five seasons. He stuck with the club during its rise from the NASL to MLS, and he scored the Loons’ first MLS goal last season before finishing the season as its leading goal-scorer.

Ramirez had an early-season slump this year, but was still Minnesota’s second-leading goal-scorer. He got two goals in the Loons’ rout of LAFC last month, and he had three goals in three games before getting benched last weekend.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.