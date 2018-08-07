PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
Filed Under:Electric Scooters, Lime, Scooters, St. Paul
(credit: Lime)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Lime announced it will roll out its fleet of electric scooters in St. Paul Tuesday.

The agreement between Lime and the city allows for 150 scooters to roam St. Paul’s streets. The Lime-S scooters are the same scooters that were released in Minneapolis July 23.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute to ride. The scooters are collected by Lime daily, and are charged overnight before being placed back on the sidewalks every morning.

“We are eager to work with communities in the broader metro area to expand our transportation offerings,” Lime said in a statement.

Lime also offers dock-free bikes in Edina and Golden Valley.

Both the scooters and bikes are available to rent via smartphone app.

On July 10, Bird launched its version of electric scooter rentals in Minneapolis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.