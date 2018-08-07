ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Lime announced it will roll out its fleet of electric scooters in St. Paul Tuesday.

The agreement between Lime and the city allows for 150 scooters to roam St. Paul’s streets. The Lime-S scooters are the same scooters that were released in Minneapolis July 23.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute to ride. The scooters are collected by Lime daily, and are charged overnight before being placed back on the sidewalks every morning.

“We are eager to work with communities in the broader metro area to expand our transportation offerings,” Lime said in a statement.

Lime also offers dock-free bikes in Edina and Golden Valley.

Both the scooters and bikes are available to rent via smartphone app.

On July 10, Bird launched its version of electric scooter rentals in Minneapolis.