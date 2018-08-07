MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp in Eagan and are already thin at offensive line heading into their first preseason game on Saturday.

The Vikings are without three of their regular starters on the offensive line due to injuries, and it’s not clear when they will return. Pat Elflein had offseason ankle and shoulder surgery and hasn’t been cleared to practice. Mike Remmers is battling an ankle injury, and Nick Easton is out with back and neck problems.

A TMZ report emerged Tuesday that the Vikings had reached out to offensive lineman Richie Incognito, a 4-time pro-bowl player. He’s 35 years old and is currently a free agent after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday the Vikings didn’t reach out to Incognito and they don’t have interest.

“No interest and totally false,” Zimmer said. “Tweet that.”

Incognito told TMZ he’s currently training five days a week and has taken calls from the Vikings and Seattle.

After hearing Zimmer’s words on Tuesday, Incognito called him a “f***ing liar.”

Incognito also posted conversations he had with late Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano about potentially joining the Vikings. Sparano died unexpectedly on July 22 of heart disease.

The Vikings travel to Denver Saturday night for their first preseason game.