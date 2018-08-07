MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who lives near a missing Iowa college student says he has nothing to hide.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was last seen jogging three weeks ago in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Wayne Cheney says the FBI questioned him at least five times about Tibbetts. The former hog farmer has several convictions, including stalking and harassment. Charges in seven other cases were dismissed.

“[An FBI agent] wanted me to do a polygraph test or something, and I said no, I’m not doing it,” Cheney said.

Tibbetts’ father says his daughter may have left willingly with someone she knows. Police still have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

A reward for information in this case is now more than $277,000.

