PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis, National Night Out
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Communities across the country will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for the 36th year Tuesday.

In keeping with the spirit of NNO, neighbors are encouraged to get to know each other and use the evening as a way to build healthier, safer communities and strengthen police-community relations by sharing food, games, ideas and conversation.

Minneapolis’ 2017 celebration was ranked No. 1  in the nation by the National Association of Town Watch for cities with a population of 300,000 or more.

To find your location, visit the city’s website.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.