MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Communities across the country will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for the 36th year Tuesday.

In keeping with the spirit of NNO, neighbors are encouraged to get to know each other and use the evening as a way to build healthier, safer communities and strengthen police-community relations by sharing food, games, ideas and conversation.

Minneapolis’ 2017 celebration was ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Association of Town Watch for cities with a population of 300,000 or more.

