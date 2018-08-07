Check out the recipes below.

PARK TAVERN’S CAPRESE RECIPE:

1 LB mixed medium and large heirloom tomatoes, cut into slices

1 CUP of cherry tomatoes, preferably heirloom, halved

1 OZ of baby salad greens

1 OZ Champagne Vinaigrette

3 TBLSP extra-virgin olive oil

4 OZ buffalo mozzarella, torn into pieces

5 EA large basil leaves chiffonade

Tiny pinche of cumin

Zest from ½ a lemon

Large flake sea salt

Coarse ground black pepper

PREPARATION

Toss cherry tomatoes with 1 Tbsp olive oil in a small bowl; season with salt.

Arrange salad greens on 2 plates, lay tomato slices over the greens, slightly

overlapping if possible. Season with salt. Spoon cherry tomatoes over salad

and drizzle with remaining olive oil and vinegar. Arrange mozzarella over the

tomatoes, and let salad sit and marinate for 5 minutes.

Top the salad with remaining ingredients just before serving.

Serves: 2

MR TERRY’S SWEET CREAM CARROT CAKE RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS

Cake:

Nonstick vegetable oil spray

½ CUP golden raisins

½ CUP shredded coconut

1 LB carrots, peeled, coarsely grated

1 CUP buttermilk, room temperature

2 ½ CUPS all-purpose flour

2 TSP ground cinnamon

2 TSP ground ginger

½ TSP ground nutmeg

2 TSP baking powder

1 ½ TSP kosher salt

¾ TSP baking soda

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 CUP granulated sugar

¾ CUP (packed) dark brown sugar

¾ CUP vegetable oil

Frosting and Assembly

12 OZ cream cheese, room temperature

¾ CUP unsalted butter, room temperature

1 TSP kosher salt

4 CUPS of powdered sugar

PREPARATON

Cake

Preheat oven to 350 Degrees F. Lightly coat two 9”-diameter cake pans with nonstick spray. Line bottoms with parchment paper rounds; lightly coat rounds with nonstick spray.

Combine carrots and buttermilk in a medium bowl.

Whisk flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl.

Using a mixer on high speed, beat eggs, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until pale and thick,

About four minutes. Reduce speed to medium and gradually stream in oil. Add dry ingredients

in 3 additions, alternating with carrot mixture in 2 additions, beginning and ending with dry

ingredients: mix until smooth. Fold in raisins with a rubber spatula. Then scrape batter into

prepared pans.

Bake cakes, rotating pans halfway through, until a tester inserted into the center comes out

Clean, 35-45 minutes. Transfer pans to a wire rack and let cakes cool 10 minutes. Run a knife around sides of cake and invert onto wire rack; remove parchment. Let cool completely.

Frosting and Assembly

Using an electric mixer on high speed, beat cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl

until smooth, about 1 minute, add salt. Reduce speed to low and gradually mix in powdered

sugar. Increase speed to high and beat frosting until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Place 1 cake, domed side down, on a platter. Spread ¾ cup frosting evenly over top. Place remaining frosting over top and sides, swirling decoratively.

BUTCHER BURGER RECIPE

2 LBS Peterson’s Farms (or farm of your choice) grass fed 80/20 ground beef blend

4 OZ Whole butter diced into cubes as small as you can

Salt and pepper

4 slices of American Cheese

4 Brioche burger buns

BUTCHER BURGER SAUCE

3 TBLSP mayonnaise

1 TBLSP A1 steak sauce

PREPARATION

Preheat your grille to around 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and steaks sauce for the burger sauce.

In a large bowl, combine the ground beef and the small butter pieces. Don’t over mix, form the meat into 4 four ounce patties. Season the patties with salt and pepper.

Place patties on the grill, turning at two minutes for cross hatching and flipping at four minutes to cook the other side and repeat. Get your buns ready on the plate. Top with cheese and lid the meat. Wait one minute then stack the patties into two stacks of 2.

Move the patties directly from the grill to the bun and top with Butcher Burger Sauce.

NEW 11TH FRAME COCKTAIL

Fill 12oz glass with ice

1.5oz Tattersall Vodka

1.5-2oz Bootleg Mix

Top with sparkling water

Garnish with mint and lemon