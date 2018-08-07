MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old Cold Spring man has died after he was ejected in a rollover crash Monday evening.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other agencies responded Monday at 7:27 p.m. to a single-vehicle roll over crash on 234th Street and Broadway Street West in Rockville.

When they arrived, they discovered a heavily damaged Chrysler 300 in a field. The driver and sole occupant, Oracio Guzman, was found about 50 feet from the car.

Guzman was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died early Tuesday morning from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.