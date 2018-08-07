PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

ST. JAMES, Minn. (AP) — The assistant police chief of St. James won’t be charged for fatally shooting a knife-wielding man at a convenience store in January.

The Washington County Attorney determined Monday the shooting of 20-year-old Gilberto Salas of Gaylord was justified.

The Mankato Free Press reports the county attorney said Assistant Chief Rochelle Hanson fired on Salas in self-defense and was “squarely within her rights.”

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Salas was driving a stolen vehicle when authorities began chasing him. The chase reached speeds of 120 mph before officers broke off the pursuit.

Salas later got stuck in a snowbank and fled into a Casey’s General Store. Hanson and two other officers were unable to subdue Salas with Tasers, and Hanson shot Salas when he advanced on her with a knife.

