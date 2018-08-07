PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
(credit: Cafe Cyan)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— The University of Minnesota is set to release a new apple called First Kiss.

This new apple is a combination of the University of Minnesota’s previously created apple, Honeycrisp, and the University of Arizona’s Rave.

The U of M is known for genetically creating apples that are sold across the country. However, its new apple, First Kiss, is a one-of-a-kind because of how much earlier the apple is harvested compared to its parent, Honeycrisp, or other cold climate apples.

The university says this creation has been years in the making.

“Through two decades of evaluating hundreds of crosses and thousands of trees, First Kiss distinguished itself throughout our research and trials as a superior, early fall apple,” said Jim Luby, a professor of horticultural science the University of Minnesota.

First Kiss apples will be ready for harvest by late August. It’s the 27th apple to be released by the U of M’s breeding program.

