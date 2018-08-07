PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Warby Parker is opening a new, standalone store in the North Loop of Minneapolis.

The glasses store is slated to open Saturday, a one-stop shop where customers can look at various design options and get frame adjustments.

To celebrate the store opening, the North Loop store will have an exclusive design that can only be found at the Minneapolis location. It’s a combination of Warby Parker’s best-selling Haskell frame in Whiskey Tortoise with the Flash Mirrored Pacific Blues lenses.

Kid’s can also get glasses here. The company has taken some adult designs and created smaller frames to accommodate youngsters.

The Minneapolis store opens its doors this Saturday, Aug. 11.

