Filed Under:Homicide, Murder, River Falls, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say a roofer was arrested Monday in the killing of a fellow worker whose face and neck were torn up by a circular saw.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Maguel A. Nabarro, of St. Louis, Missouri, was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on suspicion of intentional homicide.

Nabarro is believed to have attacked 37-year-old Israel Valles-Flores, who is also from St. Louis, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies found Valles-Flores injured Monday afternoon on the roof of a rural River Falls home. He had suffered severe cuts to his neck and face.

Life-saving efforts were attempted but Valles-Flores died at the scene.

Investigators arrested Nabarro soon after.

