MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton made a resounding proclamation Wednesday: Minnesota is one with the “Beyhive.”
“Through their lives and music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have inspired Minnesotans, and music fans around the world,” Dayton said. “Now, therefore, I, Mark Dayton, Governor of Minnesota, do hereby proclaim Wednesday, August 8, 2018, as: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Day.”
The global power couple, who first collaborated on “O3 Bonnie & Clyde” 16 years ago, are bringing their “On The Run II” tour to Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium Wednesday night. DJ Khaled and Chloe X Halle are the opening acts.
Beyoncé was last in Minnesota in 2016 on “The Formation World Tour,” while Jay-Z’s last Twin Cities performance was at the Xcel Energy Center in 2013.
WHY?