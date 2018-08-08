Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-Z, Local TV, Mark Dayton, Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton made a resounding proclamation Wednesday: Minnesota is one with the “Beyhive.”

jay z beyonce day proclaimation Gov. Dayton Proclaims ‘Beyoncé And Jay Z Day’

(credit: Minn. Governor’s Office)

“Through their lives and music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have inspired Minnesotans, and music fans around the world,” Dayton said. “Now, therefore, I, Mark Dayton, Governor of Minnesota, do hereby proclaim Wednesday, August 8, 2018, as: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Day.”

The global power couple, who first collaborated on “O3 Bonnie & Clyde” 16 years ago, are bringing their “On The Run II” tour to Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium Wednesday night. DJ Khaled and Chloe X Halle are the opening acts.

Beyoncé was last in Minnesota in 2016 on “The Formation World Tour,” while Jay-Z’s last Twin Cities performance was at the Xcel Energy Center in 2013.

Comments
  1. Michelle Lynne says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    WHY?

    Reply Report comment

