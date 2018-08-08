MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ring the alarm. People who are crazy in love with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z headed to U.S. Bank Stadium Wednesday with expectations of a show that would leave them speechless.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” said a bewildered Kakie Fitzsimmons, when asked about her excitement level.

Fitzsimmons is from the Twin Cities, but many of the Queen Bee faithful traveled across the country. John Pride drove 450 miles from Kansas City, Missouri, because he said it was the closest possible show on tour to his hometown. He made a custom shirt that read, “I’m Only Here For Beyoncé.”

“Jay-Z is still the GOAT [greatest of all time], he’s still the greatest, but you know, I’m only here for her,” Pride said.

Rebecca Sadana got some “On the Run II” tour merchandise outside the stadium. She traveled across the northern border from Saskatchewan, Canada — a 10-hour drive.

“Oh yes, it’s worth it, it’s Beyoncé,” Sadana said.

It is her first time seeing Beyoncé in concert, but it is round two for Fitzsimmons.

Read More: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Help Boost Black Entrepreneurs

“She’s the best performer I have ever seen live in my life,” she said. “She just doesn’t stop going, the energy levels are amazing, costume changes are brilliant.”

She was one of the many who saw the former Destiny’s Child star at TCF Bank Stadium in May 2016, when severe weather caused an unexpected intermission.

“It was late but it was still good,” Fitzsimmons said.

Wednesday night was likely an upgrade, especially since Jay-Z works the stage with his wife for the more than two-hour-long show.

“I’ve never seen them together on stage, finally, big deal,” Pride said.

Gov. Mark Dayton officially declared Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 as “Beyoncé and Jay-Z Day.”

The “On the Run II” tour departs Minneapolis for Chicago for back-to-back shows.