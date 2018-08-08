MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton spoke out Wednesday about the impact of clean energy on the state’s economy.

Dayton says there are now more than 59,000 jobs in Minnesota because of clean energy, and 2,700 jobs are expected to be added next year.

There has been a significant increase in clean energy jobs in greater Minnesota in places like St. Cloud, Duluth and Rochester.

“It’s greatly encouraging to note that clean energy has made a great impact on Minnesota and even more for the future,” Dayton said. “Twenty-five percent now of Minnesota’s energy comes from renewable sources.”

Clean energy companies want certainty that the state’s clean energy policy will continue in the future.

“Minnesota has made tremendous progress to advance clean energy and create jobs. But we must do more to build an even better, more environmentally sustainable future for our children and grandchildren,” Dayton said.