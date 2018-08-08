  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Cloud
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say an officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud was assaulted Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota corrections department director, the assault happened at 1 p.m. after an offender was processed and taken to his living unit. The officer received an elbow to the face.

The officer, who was not immediately named, was taken from the scene by ambulance to be hospitalized.

In July, an officer at the Stillwater corrections facility was killed in an assault. Officer Joseph Gomm was attacked with a hammer by an inmate, Edward Muhammad Johnson.

“Our highest priority at the Minnesota Department of Corrections is protecting the safety of our officers, staff, and inmates. We take any assault on a member of our staff extremely seriously. This incident, like any assault on our officers, will be fully investigated. The offender responsible will be held accountable,” director Sarah J. Fitzgerald said. “We thank the Corrections Officers whose immediate and professional response was essential in containing the situation and ensuring the safety of their colleague.”

