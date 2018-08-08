  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A woman who fired into a group of people outside a St. Paul house and killed one man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in an agreement with prosecutors.

Twenty-eight-year-old Denise White, of River Falls, Wisconsin, entered the plea to unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony in the death of Dawahn Littles.

Authorities say the 38-year-old victim was trying to break up a fight outside his house last October when he was struck by gunfire. He died later at a St. Paul hospital. White fled the scene.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports White’s attorney, Marcus Almon, said Tuesday his client never meant to hurt Littles.

