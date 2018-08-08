MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota man is accused of animal cruelty after fatally shooting a neighbor’s dog in June with a pellet gun.

Brian Johnson, 63, of Good Thunder, is charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals, documents filed in Blue Earth County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson admitted to shooting the dog on June 3 after the animal wondered into his yard. He told police that he was tired of the dog peeing on his trees, which he said were dying as a result.

He also expressed concern that the dog would be aggressive toward his grandchildren, although he admitted that he never saw the animal behave in that way.

The Mankato Free Press reports that the dog’s name was Diesel, and he was a 4-year-old rescue dog.

His owner, Carrie Dolsen, told the newspaper that the dog would often run off when something startled him.

She said Johnson never approached her about his concerns about Diesel, his trees or his grandchildren.

“I can’t believe anybody could be so cruel,” Dolsen told the Free Press. “I just want justice for my baby and I don’t want anybody else to have to go through this.”

If convicted of the animal cruelty charge, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of two years behind bars and/or a fine of up to $7,000.