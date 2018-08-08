  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher Aguilar, Fugitive Arrested
Christopher Aguilar (credit: U.S. Fugitive Apprehension)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fugitive has been apprehended in Minneapolis after a week-long manhunt and a short foot chase Tuesday.

According to U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, Christopher Aguilar, who is accused of drug crimes, was taken into custody after a 3-block foot chase.

Officials say they were acting on anonymous information provided by a citizen, and Aguilar was arrested in the Whittier neighborhood near Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue.

Nobody was injured during the apprehension. No use of force was used to take Aguilar into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.