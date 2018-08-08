MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fugitive has been apprehended in Minneapolis after a week-long manhunt and a short foot chase Tuesday.

According to U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, Christopher Aguilar, who is accused of drug crimes, was taken into custody after a 3-block foot chase.

Officials say they were acting on anonymous information provided by a citizen, and Aguilar was arrested in the Whittier neighborhood near Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue.

Nobody was injured during the apprehension. No use of force was used to take Aguilar into custody.