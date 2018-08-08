ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort hid more than 30 offshore accounts in three types of currencies from the IRS.

That’s according to an FBI forensic accountant testifying in the former Trump campaign chairman’s trial.

Morgan Magionos told jurors Wednesday that bank records from Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Kingdom revealed the accounts were connected to Manafort and his associates.

She says Manafort’s passport was used to open many of them in U.S. dollars, euros and British pounds.

A man prosecutors say has ties to Russian intelligence was also among the beneficial owners of some of the companies. The man, Konstantin Kilimnik, is charged along with Manafort with witness tampering in a separate case.

Rick Gates, the government’s star witness, was also listed as an owner of several of the accounts.

