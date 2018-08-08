ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is requesting federal help for Minnesota communities hit hard by severe storms and flooding between June 15 and July 12.

Dayton has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a disaster declaration. That would mean the Federal Emergency Management Agency would fund 75 percent of approved costs. The state would pay the other 25 percent.

Federal, state, and local officials conducting damage assessments verified more than $21 million of eligible damages for 29 counties and three tribal nations.

Heavy rainfall, tornadoes, straight-line winds, violent thunderstorms and widespread flooding prompted Dayton to declare a state of emergency in 36 counties and one tribal nation. A presidential declaration would provide assistance to communities, counties, schools, and certain non-profit organizations for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure.

