MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With less than a week before the primary elections, Vice President Mike Pence is in Minnesota.

Pence will be participating in a Pete Stauber for Congress event in Duluth. It comes after President Donald Trump stumped for Stauber in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district in June.

The race in northeastern Minnesota is expected to continue the string of competitive and expensive elections as Democratic Representative Rick Nolan leaves the district.

Democrats are still fighting it out to see who will represent their party. The Primary election is next Tuesday.

This will be Pence’s second visit to Minnesota this year, after speaking to supporters in March.

After the Stauber event, Pence will visit the Industrial Welders and Machinists Company to discuss President Donald Trump’s tax reform policies.

We’ll have continuing coverage through the day, as we also have extensive Campaign 2018 resources available online. There, you can learn more about candidates running for statewide offices.