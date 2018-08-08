MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities man is accused of nakedly fighting Wisconsin police officers last month as they tried to pull him out of the St. Croix River for allegedly boating while intoxicated.

The Hudson Star-Observer reports that 60-year-old Jerome Seipel, of Cottage Grove, is charged with three counts of felony battery and three misdemeanor counts of resisting police in connection to the July 31 incident.

Court documents filed in Wisconsin say that when state DNR officers tried to arrest Seipel for boating while intoxicated, he jumped off his boat and into Hudson’s South Bay.

Police were called to help, the newspaper reports, and efforts were made to pull Seipel onto a DNR boat by his lifejacket.

During the struggle, Seipel is accused of striking and scratching officers. He also lost his lifejacket and his clothes in the water.

Eventually, police were able to rope Seipel into a boat.

According to Minnesota court records, Seipel was convicted of a DWI last year and is currently under supervised probation.

The Star-Observer reports that Seipel posted a $250 cast bond following his initial court date on Aug. 2.

He is slated to be back in a Wisconsin court on Aug. 13.